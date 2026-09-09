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Human Rights Observatory

UK plan to sanction Israel’s illegal West Bank settlements is a historic shift in tone and policy

By Mohamed Ibrahim Hafez, Researcher in Political Economy of MENA, Nottingham Trent University
The UK, which in 1917 issued the Balfour Declaration supporting the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine, is now initiating a historic and consequential shift in its foreign policy.

In response to the massive expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and credible reports of increased violence by settler groups towards Palestinian residents, the government has announced it will institute a…The Conversation


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