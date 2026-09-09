Place-name politics: Why renaming streets named Trump requires more than just outrage
By Reuben Rose-Redwood, Professor of Geography, University of Victoria
CindyAnn Rose-Redwood, Teaching Professor, Geography, University of Victoria
Derek H. Alderman, Chancellor's Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Local leaders in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa have initiated a process to rename Trump Avenue in response to United States President Donald Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”
It’s not the first time Ottawa has considered renaming the street.
Shortly after Trump’s first presidential term ended on Jan. 20, 2021, Ottawa City Coun. Riley Brockington polled…
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- Wednesday, September 9, 2026