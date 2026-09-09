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Human Rights Observatory

The race for a new UN chief comes at a historically fraught time – the choice will be vital and significant, just don’t expect a savior

By Ian Johnstone, Professor of International Law, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
The UN Security Council calls the shots when it comes to appointing the body’s chief – which means 5 permanent members have an outsized say on the matter.The Conversation


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