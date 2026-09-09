Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American women in communities with ample broadband access lose less time waiting for services, reducing time poverty

By Mattia Caldarulo, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Rochester Institute of Technology
Andrea Hetling, Professor of Public Policy, Rutgers University
Gregory Porumbescu, Associate Professor of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
Drawing on 14 years of data, we examined whether access to broadband internet could improve Americans’ use of time and found that a 10% increase in broadband adoption across a community corresponds to a 1.19% reduction in waiting time.

Losing time waiting for goods and services is a reality millions of Americans face. Whether standing at a store checkout or sitting on hold over the phone, delays contribute to a chronic sense of not having enough time – a condition known as time…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist”
~ Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious free expression gaps
~ Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on co-hosting COP and Australia’s renewables target
~ Noise exposure is linked to chronic stress and heart disease. It’s time to make peace and quiet a public health right
~ Blanche d'Alpuget leaves a lasting imprint on Australian literature – and politics
~ Andrew Hastie denounces Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce as ‘lying cowards’
~ ‘Peaceful’ Sweden once sought nuclear weapons. That legacy still shapes defence planning
~ Lebanon/Israel: Hezbollah’s Use of Cluster Munitions
~ ‘It was just pure hatred’: a new report reveals intensifying attacks against LGBTQIA+ people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter