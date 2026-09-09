American women in communities with ample broadband access lose less time waiting for services, reducing time poverty
By Mattia Caldarulo, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Rochester Institute of Technology
Andrea Hetling, Professor of Public Policy, Rutgers University
Gregory Porumbescu, Associate Professor of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
Drawing on 14 years of data, we examined whether access to broadband internet could improve Americans’ use of time and found that a 10% increase in broadband adoption across a community corresponds to a 1.19% reduction in waiting time.
Losing time waiting for goods and services is a reality millions of Americans face. Whether standing at a store checkout or sitting on hold over the phone, delays contribute to a chronic sense of not having enough time – a condition known as time…
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- Wednesday, September 9, 2026