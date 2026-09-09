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‘Fountain’ might make you laugh or scowl but asks important questions – a Philly art historian explains why Marcel Duchamp’s iconic 1917 sculpture still provokes

By Matthew Palczynski, Adjunct Faculty, Art History, Temple University
A version of ‘Fountain’ is part of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s permanent collection and will appear in the Duchamp retrospective, which opens Oct. 10, 2026.The Conversation


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