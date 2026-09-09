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Human Rights Observatory

What Patriot Platform tells us about how the far right in the UK is changing its tactics

By William Allchorn, Senior Research Fellow, International Policing and Public Protection Research Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Anti-migrant protests in Dover and Portsmouth may look like another manifestation of a familiar phenomenon. In recent years, the UK has seen repeated demonstrations and rioting over asylum hotels, small-boat crossings and immigration. This time though, the gatherings consisted of black-clad men in balaclavas, organised by a man who calls himself a devoted Christian.

The protesters took to the streets of Dover, occupying key roundabouts and causing traffic chaos. Similar intimidation tactics were used in…The Conversation


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