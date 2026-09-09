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“Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist”

By Amnesty International
Liliane Umubyeyi on the importance of reparatory justice Politics has always been a part of my life. As a young child in Rwanda, I remember there being a violent political climate preceding the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi. By the time I was 10, we were forced to flee following the genocide. We travelled […] The post “Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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