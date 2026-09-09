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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious free expression gaps

By Amnesty International
Following years of advocacy by civil society organisations, journalists and activists, Lebanon has passed a new media law that introduces important human rights-based reforms, but falls short of bringing all the changes needed to ensure that the right to freedom of expression is respected, protected and fulfilled in the country, Amnesty International said today.   The Lebanese Parliament adopted a long-awaited Media Law on 11 August 2026 replacing outdated legislation from 1962 and 1994. The law published in the official […] The post Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious…


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