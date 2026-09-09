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Human Rights Observatory

Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in”

By Amnesty International
My name is Mandi Mudarikwa and I’m a human rights strategic litigator at Amnesty International. My legal career has been about using law and the courts as instruments of justice, accountability, and the advancement and enjoyment of human rights.   Human rights are a promise and a commitment. The promise of equality, freedom of speech, privacy […] The post Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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