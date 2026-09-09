Noise exposure is linked to chronic stress and heart disease. It’s time to make peace and quiet a public health right
By Julia Almazán Catalán, Investigadora predoctoral en nutrición y salud metabólica, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Carmen Morais Moreno, Investigadora y profesora de Nutrición especializada en salud metabólica, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Has your phone ever died very quickly, despite you barely using it? Sometimes, the explanation is simple: dozens of apps running in the background constantly drain the battery. Something similar happens within our bodies, as almost all of us live with an app installed by default that never closes: noise.
This invisible aggressor is not just a physical phenomenon that can be measured in decibels – it is a subjective, cultural experience. As philosopher Byung-Chul Han points…
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- Wednesday, September 9, 2026