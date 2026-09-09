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Andrew Hastie denounces Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce as ‘lying cowards’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Liberal frontbencher and leadership aspirant Andrew Hastie has launched an extraordinary attack on One Nation’s Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce, calling them “lying cowards”.

Hastie said Hanson and Joyce “are trashing my service record, they called me a traitor to my own country”.

One of Hanson’s Please Explain animated cartoons, from July and titled “Don’t be Hastie”, is at the centre of Hastie’s latest attack on One Nation, which has been targeting him and his seat of Canning in Western Australia. One Nation recently won a state seat, Secret Harbour, that is largely…The Conversation


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