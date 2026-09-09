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‘Peaceful’ Sweden once sought nuclear weapons. That legacy still shapes defence planning

By Björn Lundberg, Researcher in History, Lund University
For decades, Sweden has fostered a self-image as something of a world record-holder for peace, celebrating more than two centuries since it was last at war. But this record involves some creative accounting. The narrative, for example, excludes Sweden’s participation in modern-day military operations in Afghanistan and Libya.

Nor has Swedish “peacefulness” been entirely pacifist. The country operated one of the world’s largest…The Conversation


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