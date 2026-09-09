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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon/Israel: Hezbollah’s Use of Cluster Munitions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israelis look at the border with Lebanon from a position in the northern village of Metula on March 5, 2026, after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel during the ongoing conflict.   © March 2026 Amir Levy/Getty Images (Beirut, September 9, 2026) – Hezbollah unlawfully fired widely banned cluster munitions into a town in northern Israel on March 4, 2026, and again on March 15, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks, neither of which caused civilian casualties, took place during a major escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah beginning…


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