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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: When what’s good for the goose is not okay for the gander

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
We see it often: political players insisting what’s good for the goose shouldn’t apply to the gander.

Back in the Morrison days, Labor relentlessly pursued then sports minister Bridget McKenzie over grants found by an audit to be politically skewed. Eventually McKenzie was forced to quit cabinet – on the grounds she had undeclared membership of gun organisations.

Now the tables have been turned. A report from the independent…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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