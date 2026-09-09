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Human Rights Observatory

Rising Tigray Tensions Test African Union

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farmers walk past an alleged Eritrean army tank abandoned in Dansa, southwest of Mekele in Tigray region, Ethiopia, June 20, 2021. © 2021 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Barely a week after African leaders met in Luanda, Angola to strengthen the African Union’s conflict prevention capacity, escalating tensions in northern Ethiopia are testing whether the AU can turn early warning into action.Tensions between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Tigray region’s main political party, have grown for over a year…


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