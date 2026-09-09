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Human Rights Observatory

White Phosphorus: Recent Use, Inhumane Effects Require New Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A white phosphorus munition airbursts over buildings in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon during an Israeli bombardment on October 31, 2024. © 2024 AFP via Getty Images Recent use of white phosphorus munitions by Israeli forces in Lebanon underscores the need for new international law to regulate these devastating weapons.White phosphorus munitions can inflict excruciating burns and cause lifelong physical, psychological, and socioeconomic harm.Countries should condemn ongoing use of white phosphorus munitions, call for further international talks on the matter,…


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