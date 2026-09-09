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Human Rights Observatory

Can a messy person become a tidy person? Or are we doomed?

By Trevor Mazzucchelli, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Curtin University
Some people seem naturally tidy. Their keys are always in the same place, clothes make it into the wardrobe, and their kitchen bench remains mysteriously visible.

Others can clean the house on Sunday and wonder by Wednesday how everything became messy again.

It’s tempting to explain this as personality: “I’m just a messy person.” And there is some truth to that. But personality isn’t destiny. Our surroundings and the small things we repeatedly do within them matter too.

In fact, changing those patterns may eventually change something about the kind of person…The Conversation


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