Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taller than Stonehenge: the mysterious Devil’s Arrows yield their secrets in new research

By Anthony Clarke, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Jim Leary, Senior Lecturer in Field Archaeology, University of York
Long ago, the Devil stood on Howe Hill and hurled giant stones towards the town of Aldborough, roaring:

“Borobrigg keep out o’ way, for Auldbro’ town I’ll ding down!”

Fortunately for Aldborough, his aim was poor. The stones fell short, landing outside Boroughbridge instead, where they became known as the Devil’s Arrows. Or so an old Yorkshire legend tells us.

It is a dramatic explanation for one of Britain’s most extraordinary prehistoric monuments: three enormous megaliths, rising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist”
~ Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious free expression gaps
~ Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on co-hosting COP and Australia’s renewables target
~ Noise exposure is linked to chronic stress and heart disease. It’s time to make peace and quiet a public health right
~ Blanche d'Alpuget leaves a lasting imprint on Australian literature – and politics
~ Andrew Hastie denounces Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce as ‘lying cowards’
~ ‘Peaceful’ Sweden once sought nuclear weapons. That legacy still shapes defence planning
~ Lebanon/Israel: Hezbollah’s Use of Cluster Munitions
~ ‘It was just pure hatred’: a new report reveals intensifying attacks against LGBTQIA+ people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter