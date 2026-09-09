Taller than Stonehenge: the mysterious Devil’s Arrows yield their secrets in new research
By Anthony Clarke, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Jim Leary, Senior Lecturer in Field Archaeology, University of York
Long ago, the Devil stood on Howe Hill and hurled giant stones towards the town of Aldborough, roaring:
“Borobrigg keep out o’ way, for Auldbro’ town I’ll ding down!”
Fortunately for Aldborough, his aim was poor. The stones fell short, landing outside Boroughbridge instead, where they became known as the Devil’s Arrows. Or so an old Yorkshire legend tells us.
It is a dramatic explanation for one of Britain’s most extraordinary prehistoric monuments: three enormous megaliths, rising…
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- Tuesday, September 8, 2026