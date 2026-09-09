Auckland has an overlooked traffic pollution problem – and it’s not from exhausts
By Mingyue Selena Sheng, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Business and Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Le Wen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
New research highlights the overlooked role of road dust in Auckland’s air pollution, with heavy vehicles having an outsized impact.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 8, 2026