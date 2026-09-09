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Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Systemic Gender, Age Discrimination at Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cleaner at work in a Seoul metro station, Seoul, South Korea. © 2022 Shutterstock (Seoul) – Women in South Korea face systemic gender discrimination at every stage of their working lives, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. These adverse impacts accumulate as women get older, and are compounded by systemic age discrimination, resulting in harm to their physical and mental health.The 92-page report, “Too Old and a Woman: Systemic Age and Gender Discrimination Against Women at Work in South Korea,” documents that social attitudes toward education,…


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