We designed a new way to build miniature fluidic devices to enable personalized cancer treatment
By Sara Hassanpour Tamrin, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
Arindom Sen, Professor, Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
The devices make tumour-on-a-chip technology easier and cheaper to build, with the hope they can be moved into clinical use for personalized cancer treatment.
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- Tuesday, September 8, 2026