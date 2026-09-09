Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians may soon be able to switch off social media algorithms. Is that censorship?

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
The federal government has released an exposure draft of its long-promised digital duty of care.

The headline feature is an “off switch”. Social media platforms would have to ask users, through prompts that appear from time to time, whether they want to keep a personalised, algorithm-driven…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist”
~ Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious free expression gaps
~ Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on co-hosting COP and Australia’s renewables target
~ Noise exposure is linked to chronic stress and heart disease. It’s time to make peace and quiet a public health right
~ Blanche d'Alpuget leaves a lasting imprint on Australian literature – and politics
~ Andrew Hastie denounces Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce as ‘lying cowards’
~ ‘Peaceful’ Sweden once sought nuclear weapons. That legacy still shapes defence planning
~ Lebanon/Israel: Hezbollah’s Use of Cluster Munitions
~ ‘It was just pure hatred’: a new report reveals intensifying attacks against LGBTQIA+ people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter