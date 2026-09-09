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Reform wasn’t meant to be easy. Here’s how the battles for Medicare and child support defeated vested interests

By Beth Webster, Director, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Can you imagine Australia without Medicare, the age pension, or with 50% tariffs on imported goods such as cars, clothes and shoes?

Institutions we take for granted now took many decades of agitating, fighting vested interests and staring down passive resistance to be created. This is the realpolitik of economics.

Economic reforms have changed…The Conversation


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