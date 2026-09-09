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Human Rights Observatory

Russian Attacks Disrupt New School Year in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children, parents, and teachers shelter underground during an air raid alert amid traditional back-to-school celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 1, 2026. © 2026 Francisco Seco/AP Photo As schools in Ukraine opened for the new academic year on September 1, repeated air raid alerts in Kyiv and elsewhere have disrupted classes and sent children into shelters, sometimes for hours.On September 3, Olya’s daughter managed to complete just one lesson – math –before alerts sent her fourth-grade class into a cramped underground shelter.“The shelter is not equipped…


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