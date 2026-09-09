NZ is finally moving on modern slavery law. What can we learn from Australia?
By Jing Jia, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Newcastle
Richard Fisher, Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, University of Canterbury
Zhongtian Li, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Newcastle
Large NZ companies may soon be required to report on modern slavery risks. Nearly 17,000 Australian reports reveal what makes such laws work – and what doesn’t.
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- Tuesday, September 8, 2026