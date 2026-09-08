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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Extends Abusive Migration State of Emergency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister of Hungary, Péter Magyar, giving a speech in the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, August 27, 2026. © 2026 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo Hungary’s government has extended until December 31 the “state of crisis caused by mass migration,” prolonging an emergency regime introduced in 2016 despite the absence of the conditions that could justify its continued use. Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced on September 4 that the government would extend the measure, which was due to expire on September 7. Magyar said the four-month…


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