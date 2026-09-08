Partnerships between government, business and civil society are often tense: 3 tips on how to manage them
By Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Amelia Clarke, Professor of Sustainability Management, University of Waterloo
Domenico Dentoni, Professor of Business, Resilience, and Transformation, Montpellier Business School
Frank de Bakker, Professor of Business and Society, IÉSEG School of Management
Martina Linnenluecke, Professor at UTS Business School; Centre for Climate Risk and Resilience, University of Technology Sydney
Partnerships need to grapple with the tension between what to preserve and what to change rather than be paralysed by it.
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- Tuesday, September 8, 2026