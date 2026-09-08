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Human Rights Observatory

USA/Israel/Iran: Investigation into US-Israeli strikes on Tehran neighbourhoods reveals devastating civilian harm

By Amnesty International
Deadly US-Israeli coalition attacks on densely populated areas of Tehran in March 2026, that killed and injured dozens of civilians, must urgently be independently and impartially investigated to determine whether they constitute war crimes, Amnesty International said in a new briefing published today. The organization is calling for accountability and redress for possible indiscriminate attacks in violation of international humanitarian law as hostilities continue to escalate […] The post USA/Israel/Iran: Investigation into US-Israeli strikes on Tehran neighbourhoods reveals devastating…


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