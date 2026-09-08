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How studying astronauts could help tackle ageing on Earth

By Samantha Jones, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Musculoskeletal and Ageing Science, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, University of Liverpool
Anne McArdle, Professor of Musculoskeletal and Ageing Science, University of Liverpool
Astronauts who undergo long-duration spaceflight aboard the International Space Station often return with health problems that resemble some age-related conditions in people on Earth.

Remarkably, some of this decline reverses within months of their return but others persist. This raises an intriguing question: what can be learned from these rapid changes and could they help prevent or reverse aspects of age-related…The Conversation


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