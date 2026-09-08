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Humanoid robots can sprint and box – but the real test is doing the laundry

By Wai-keung Fung, Senior Lecturer in Electronics Robotics & Control Engineering, Cardiff Metropolitan University
At the recent World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 in Beijing, robots sprinted, boxed, played football and tackled tasks inspired by factories, restaurants and emergency situations. The robot Tiangong Ultra even completed the 100 metres in 8.64 seconds, quicker than Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second world record.

But if we really want to know whether humanoid robots are ready for everyday life, a far less glamorous challenge may tell us more: doing the laundry. Can a robot take a crumpled T-shirt from a laundry basket, work…The Conversation


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