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‘Star Trek’ and NASA have intertwined legacies – the show championed diversity and inspired generations of real space scientists

By Deana L. Weibel, Professor of Anthropology, Grand Valley State University
60 years of ‘Star Trek’: A cultural anthropologist on how the show’s “infinite diversity in infinite combinations” conception helped shape NASA’s vision of the future.The Conversation


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