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AI is helping ease competition for scarce space on the airwaves

By Aylin Yener, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Integrated Systems Engineering, The Ohio State University
Every time you make a phone call, stream a video or connect to Wi-Fi, your device is sending and receiving invisible signals through the air. So are your baby monitor, garage door opener, your GPS, the weather-monitoring satellites and the radars keeping planes safely apart. All of these rely on the same invisible resource: the radio spectrum.

The demand for wireless data – driven by smartphones, video streaming and billions of connected devices – keeps growing, making available spectrum scarce. But it doesn’t…The Conversation


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