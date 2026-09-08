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Human Rights Observatory

Like a Goya of Google, artist Jon Rafman fixates on the internet’s perverse pleasures

By Wes Hill, Associate Professor, Art History and Visual Culture, Southern Cross University
Jon Rafman is a master of turning the internet’s trash, excess and alienation into strangely seductive art.

Memento Hikikomori is his intoxicating mini-retrospective at Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art (IMA).

It combines two ideas: memento mori, the reminder of our mortality, and hikikomori, the Japanese term associated with extreme social withdrawal.

The combination suits Rafman. His works repeatedly depict people retreating from the physical world into digital ones, finding traces of a questionable humanity behind the pixels.

Flâneur of the fringe…The Conversation


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