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What anglers have taught me about saving England’s sharks

By Matthew Witt, Associate Professor, Natural Environment, University of Exeter
I spent six days on a small fishing boat in the middle of the English Channel in July trying to catch a thresher shark. The weather was fickle, even at the height of summer.

My colleague, ecologist Lucy Hawkes, and I were with two anglers who probably hold more experience of Channel thresher sharks than anyone alive. Between us, we caught nothing.

Fourteen trips later, after countless more hours at sea, the anglers caught a thresher shark and it was electronically tagged – a first in England and…The Conversation


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