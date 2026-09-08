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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Meta failed to stop anti-LGBTI content on Facebook

By Amnesty International
This press release contains information that some readers may find upsetting  Meta failed to address harmful rhetoric on Facebook against the LGBTI community in Hungary by ineffectively applying its own moderation policies, a new Amnesty International briefing shows.   ‘It erodes my soul’: Meta’s contribution to anti-LGBTI discourse in Hungary, shows how Meta’s policy decisions, including […] The post Hungary: Meta failed to stop anti-LGBTI content on Facebook   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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© Amnesty International -
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