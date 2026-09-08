In junior sports, it’s all about having fun – then something changes. We set out to find out why
By Sam Elliott, Associate Professor, Flinders' Institute for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Flinders University
Amy Elizabeth Hardwick, Impact, Engagement and PCE Fellow, School of Sport and Exercise Science, Liverpool John Moores University
Amy Whitehead, Professor of Sport Psychology and Coaching, Liverpool John Moores University
Finals have arrived for many winter sports. For young athletes, that can mean excitement, bigger crowds and games that suddenly feel more important.
It can also change the atmosphere around the grounds, especially in older junior age groups.
We have researched adult sideline behaviour at junior sports. The young athletes are rarely the problem – parents, coaches and officials must create more supportive cultures to reduce inappropriate behaviour.
We researched sideline behaviour
Watch children playing sport at ages five or six and the message from adults…
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- Monday, September 7, 2026