Why does microwaving fish smell so bad?
By Nathan Kilah, Associate Professor in Chemistry and Associate Head Learning and Teaching, University of Tasmania
Dariush Zare, Senior Researcher in the Centre for Food Innovation, University of Tasmania
Robert A Shellie, Professor of Food and Nutrition, University of Tasmania
Next time your colleague funks up the break room, consider leaving a passive aggressive copy of this article nearby, so they can understand the chemistry involved.
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- Monday, September 7, 2026