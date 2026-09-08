AI is helping businesses learn what customers will pay – and workers will accept
By Patrick Dodd, Professional Teaching Fellow, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Hanoku Bathula, Professional Teaching Fellow in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Businesses are increasingly turning to AI and personalised data to become more efficient. Will that leave workers earning less and customers paying more?
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- Monday, September 7, 2026