Farmers can now produce more of their own energy than ever – but will they?
By Md Alamgir Hossain, Senior Lecturer, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Southern Queensland
Shahbaz Mushtaq, Director of the Centre for Applied Climate Sciences, University of Southern Queensland
Imagine you’re halfway through your annual wheat harvest when a global crisis sends diesel and fertiliser prices soaring. All at once, your costs surge and your slender profit margin shrinks.
Are there alternatives? Increasingly, the answer is yes. Putting solar on the shed roof or an unproductive field could help keep the farm running.
In August, the federal government announced it would lift the cap on…
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- Monday, September 7, 2026