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How Facebook’s News Feed introduced the age of the algorithm 20 years ago

By Asher Kessler, Research Fellow in AI Trust and Security, Centre for Digital Trust and Society, University of Manchester
It might seem quaint now but for many Facebook users, the introduction of this content algorithm felt like a violation of their privacy and trust.The Conversation


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