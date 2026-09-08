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Human Rights Observatory

Crime is falling – but the public doesn’t feel safer, study finds

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Crime levels are falling for most offences across the UK – but the public doesn’t necessarily feel safer. It’s a human trait to focus on frightening information in the news or on social media – but it could also mean that people are more fearful about crime than they need to be.

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage claimed last month that “everyone knows” law and order in the UK is in a worse place than…The Conversation


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