How a simple group therapy programme is helping depressed teen mothers in Kenya
By Manasi Kumar, Professor, Department of Population Health & Institute for Excellence in Health Equity, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
Anne Obondo, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Nairobi
Caleb Othieno, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Maseno University
Obadia Yator, Research Fellow, University of Nairobi
Pregnancy and early motherhood can be challenging under any circumstances for adolescents. But in Kenya the challenges are huge. Many pregnant and parenting adolescents face stigma, interrupted education, financial hardship, strained family relationships and limited social support.
These challenges can increase their risk of depression and other common mental health problems during a critical stage of life.
Yet access to mental health…
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- Monday, September 7, 2026