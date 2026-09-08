Fire and floods are usually treated as separate hazards. Portugal’s Pinhal Interior shows why they are part of the same cycle
By Afonso Nuno Martins, Assistant Professor (of Architecture and Climate Change, and Director of the Postasmaster Humanitarian Architecture, Infrastruture, Incremental Housing for Crisis, University of Beira Interior
As storms, wildfires, and floods strike in ever-closer succession, an architect with disaster risk science expertise explains why resilience is built between hazards, not during them.
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- Monday, September 7, 2026