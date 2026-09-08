Saltwater flooding could radically change which crops are worth growing
By Saul Ngarava, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Natural Sciences, University of Lincoln
Daniel Magnone, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, University of Lincoln
Eric Ruto, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Lincoln, UK, University of Lincoln
The places most exposed to saltwater flooding, especially the low-lying Fenlands, are also some of the most productive farmland in the UK.
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- Monday, September 7, 2026