Telling a young child they are ‘smart’ seems like a good idea. New research shows how it could encourage them to cheat
By Penny Van Bergen, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Wollongong
Elena Vasseleu, Lecturer in Early Childhood Education and Development, University of Wollongong
Parents and teachers might think telling kids “they’re smart” is a helpful way to build self-confidence and support positive development.
But according to new research, these kinds of statements might shape how kids approach academic tasks in ways we did not intend or expect.
In some cases, it might even courage a child to cheat.
What adults say matters
When children experience success or failure, parents and teachers will often provide feedback about why the success…
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- Sunday, September 6, 2026