Australia has a housing shortage. So why are Bathla and other home builders collapsing?
By Lyndall Bryant, Senior lecturer, QUT Centre for Justice, School of Econmics and Finance, Queensland University of Technology
Amanda Bull, Lecturer, Faculty of Business and Law, Queensland University of Technology
Until we do more to tackle the causes of high construction company insolvencies, we’ll keep seeing more headlines about builders going bust.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 7, 2026