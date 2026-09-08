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Strong is the New Pretty: Suzie Miller’s new play celebrates the women who fought for a place in AFL

By Delyse Ryan, National Course Coordinator of Creative Arts, Senior Lecturer in Drama, Australian Catholic University
Kicking off the Brisbane Festival, Suzie Miller’s new play Strong is the New Pretty celebrates the blood, sweat and tears that helped create the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) competition.

The world premiere at Brisbane’s Playhouse theatre captivated the audience with incisive observations about the difficulties faced by the players, coaches and advocates who worked to secure that first professional season of the AFLW.

The play is loosely based on the extraordinary…The Conversation


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