Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gas from the Beetaloo Basin will only pour fuel on the climate change fire

By Lily O'Neill, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Gas is now flowing from the Beetaloo Basin, a vast fossil fuel project roughly 500 kilometres southeast of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

The basin is one of Australia’s largest onshore gas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could you survive The Oregon Trail? An emergency medicine doctor offers tips on how to not die in the great outdoors
~ Huachuma, the Andean psychedelic cactus, is drawing Western seekers and raising ethical questions
~ Has hay fever season started early? And what’s the most common culprit?
~ Top bureaucrats don’t want to be criticised on social media, but their fix may be unconstitutional
~ Why does Southeast Asia keep breathing the same haze — and can ASEAN do more to stop it?
~ Denmark is a cycling nation, but our research shows rates are declining – here’s why
~ What remains after Nepal’s Gen Z protests? Survivors reflect one year later
~ The ‘core’ of One Nation’s super proposal is sound, says former Grattan Institute chief John Daley
~ ‘Digital duty of care’ laws will force tech platforms to look after users
~ The Margaret Preston retrospective at the National Gallery of Victoria is a revelation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter