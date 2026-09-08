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Human Rights Observatory

Does ‘R U OK? Day’ actually improve people’s mental health?

By Nicole Black, Associate Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
David Johnston, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Johannes Kunz, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Lachlan Deer, Lecturer in Marketing, The University of Melbourne
R U OK? Day is Australia’s most recognisable mental health campaign. A study using nine years of data looked at how it affected wellbeing and access to care.The Conversation


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