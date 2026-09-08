How Indigenous Protected Areas became a vital way to protect nature in Australia
By Sarah Legge, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, Australian National University
Samantha Murray, CEO, Indigenous Desert Alliance, Indigenous Knowledge
Stan Lui, Director, Five Cubed Environmental, Indigenous Knowledge
Since the first pilot program in 1998, Australia’s Indigenous Protected Areas have grown hugely. How can we strengthen them for the future?
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- Sunday, September 6, 2026